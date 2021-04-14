Gov. Newsom pushes school reopening as many districts resist

Newsom says he's given school districts everything they've asked for, yet many have still not reopened or intend to offer only partial in-person learning.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all California schools to reopen, emphasizing that there are no state or health barriers to getting children back into classrooms and ending distance learning.

His frustration was evident at an event Wednesday. He said money is not an object now, just an excuse.

Newsom has said he plans to lift most of California’s coronavirus restrictions on June 15 in an effort to reopen the state to business-as-usual. The governor says he's given school districts everything they've asked for, yet many have still not reopened or intend to offer only partial in-person learning when they do.

Those that are offering in-person classes are largely elementary schools.

Some of California’s biggest school districts are starting to reopen classrooms this week, including Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. But California is lagging the rest of the country, and in some cases offering options that parents say are unacceptable.

In San Francisco, many parents learned their children will be taught in the classroom by teachers working remotely. They are calling it “Zoom in a Room."

Across the U.S., what it means to be back in school looks very different from one state to the next.

