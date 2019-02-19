McDonald’s restaurants in New Zealand are handing children free Roald Dahl books to encourage them to read more, reports The Independent.

Over a period of six weeks the restaurant chain plans to give out 800,000 books.

McDonald’s has previously given out books as part of its global Happy Meal Readers program, but the latest offering will provide children with shorter versions of some of Roald Dahl’s most popular books, including Wonder Mr Willy Wonka and Matilda.

Nerdist.com reports McDonald’s has given away more than 400 million books as part of its program.

“It'll be interesting to see if the initiative makes its way to the United States and which books they'll use if it does. For example, the Malaysia Happy Meal Readers program offers Cressida Cowell's How to Train Your Dragon, so we wonder which series they'd use in the U.S.” reported the website.