SACRAMENTO, California — Getting ready for the new school year usually includes getting new school supplies, and, when it comes to supplies, you might be hard pressed to find someone who spends more than a teacher.

Teachers annually spend $480 on average and even more than $1,000 out-of-pocket on to make the learning experience better for their students.

A teacher, Courtney Jones, in the greater Houston area decided to make a group where teachers can share their Amazon wish lists, support each other and also share ideas and resources to help ease the stresses that come from being a teacher.

"I wanted to create a group where teachers could help each other with ideas and tips and give each other gifts," Jones said.

Jones said she originally created "Support a Teacher - Teacher Gifting" as a small project, however, the group has expanded to reach around 60,000 teachers and donors across the nation.

Locally, people from Turlock, Sacramento, Roseville, Davis and more are helping teachers and letting people know what they need as they start the new school year.

Jones said that people who aren't teachers but want to help are welcome to join the group and find teachers to help. She said that if people don't want to join and still want to help, they should go to their local school and find out what teachers need.

"Teachers can spend around $1,000 to $2,000," Jones said, "Teachers need to be appreciated; most of us work way over our contract, sometimes 50 to 60 hours a week."

Jones ended up creating more Facebook groups by region to make it easier to have smaller communities as well:

Another tip: Find out if the school the teacher you are donating to is participating in Amazon Smile or is able to create an account through the program. When you purchase Amazon items through Amazon Smile with the school selected, Amazon will donate 0.05% of your purchase of qualifying items to the school.

