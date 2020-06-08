Home school students must still meet state immunization requirement

K-12 students must be immunized for Polio, Diphtheria, Pertussis,Tetanus, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Hepatitis B, and chickenpox.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Back to school season is in full swing and some parents are preparing to send their children back to a classroom and others are preparing to setup school at home.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the way students learn, but one thing remains the same: all students must meet the state's immunization requirements.

"Whether children will be learning at home or wearing masks and practicing social distancing in a classroom or pod organized by parents, they still need timely vaccinations to protect them as stay-at-home orders are lifted," Catherine Flores Martin, executive director of California Immunization Coalition, said.

Under the California Code of Regulations, K-12 students must be immunized for Polio, Diphtheria, Pertussis,Tetanus, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Hepatitis B, and chickenpox.

The California Department of Public Health said the number of shots given to children 18 years old and under in California decreased by more than 40% when comparing April 2019 to April 2020.

"Making sure children have their full series of vaccines administered at the right age and on time is the best defense against the spread of highly contagious diseases," said Yasuko Fukuda, MD FAAP, Chair of the California American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a press release.

