SACRAMENTO, California — Under California law, parents must provide documentation of their child's immunization records or exemption in order to attend schools.

There are varying deadlines for turning in immunization records or exemptions. Parents should check with their child's school on deadlines.

"Compliance is very important," said Xanthi Pinkerton, spokesperson for Elk Grove School District. "If the student doesn't have it, the student won't be allowed to go to school until they are in compliance."

RELATED: California Assembly committee backs vaccine exemption law

A spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), said it's important for parents to make sure their child's immunization record is up-to-date.

"Parents should work with schools to get in compliance as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

Pinkerton said Elk Grove school staff will work with parents as much as they can to help them ensure that their child's record is current. She said parents can see their medical professional or the school's nurse to find out which vaccines their child needs.

The big immunization years are when children are entering kindergarten/transitional kindergarten and 7th grade.

CDPH said children entering kindergarten or transitional kindergarten need:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP, DTP, Tdap, or Td) — 5 doses

Polio (OPV or IPV) — 4 doses

Hepatitis B — 3 doses

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) — 2 doses

Varicella (Chickenpox) — 2 doses

CDPH said children entering the 7th grade need:

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) —1 dose

Varicella (Chickenpox) — 2 doses

WATCH ALSO: Why are measles cases popping back up? | Connect the Dots