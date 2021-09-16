'Essentially child pornography': Hudson mayor calls for school board resignations due to writing prompt book

"So I'm going to give you a simple choice. Either choose to resign from this Board of Education, or you will be charged," Mayor Craig Shubert told board members.

The mayor of Hudson is calling for resignations from school board members after learning of a book being used with offensive content in Hudson’s Senior College Credit Plus Writing class.

On Monday Night, Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert told school officials at a Board of Education meeting that he had received multiple complaints regarding the content of a book called “642 Things to Write About,” which prompted Shubert to call for all five Hudson School Board members to resign.

The book used by high school students suggests offensive writing prompts such as sex, drinking, and more.

At the end of the School Board Meeting, Shubert admitted that he had already spoken to a judge on the concerning matter.

“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom. I've spoken to a judge this evening; she's already confirmed that," Shubert said. "So I'm going to give you a simple choice. Either choose to resign from this Board of Education, or you will be charged.”

Hudson City Schools Superintendent Phil Herman released the following in a statement.

"On Friday, September 10, the Hudson City School District was made aware of inappropriate and offensive writing prompts included in a supplemental resource, a writing journal, titled 642 Things to Write About, being used in our High School Senior College Credit Plus Writing sections. The district immediately determined this writing resource should not be in the hands of our students, and on Monday, collected the books from the students enrolled in the course.”

Herman also noted that none of the inappropriate writing prompts in the book were assigned as coursework for the class.

This incident also has prompted Hudson City Schools to investigate its approval process, according to Herman.

“An independent investigation is now underway to determine how these supplemental materials were reviewed and approved and if any additional action should be taken. It is clear that as a district, we did not properly review this resource, and for that, we sincerely apologize. We take great pride in the instructional experience of our students and take very seriously anything that negatively impacts our mission to provide an educational program that provides for the development of each child in a safe, nurturing environment. Again, we are reviewing our approval processes to make sure that nothing similar happens in the future."

Hudson School Board President David Zuro has stated that no member has indicated any intention to resign.

"While we respect the Mayor’s position within the City of Hudson, in accordance with the State laws of Ohio, the supervision of the public schools of this District is the responsibility of the Board of Education," Zuro said in a statement.