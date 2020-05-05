'It touched me so much' | Local school districts step up to appreciate teachers from a distance

Students and administrators delivered care packages, posted signs and even shot video messages for Teacher Appreciation Week.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Teacher Appreciation Week looks a whole lot different this year as students are learning from home during the statewide stay-at-home order.

Still, school districts and families are stepping up all over the area to let teachers know they are loved.

Kristin Meece has been teaching at Carroll Fowler Elementary School in Ceres for 25 years. Her world, like so many teachers' flipped upside-down when she had to start teaching from home.

"To not be together is hard, harder than I would have thought," Meece said.

With social distancing in mind, her admin team, dressed as the school's mascot, landed on the doorsteps of all 39 teachers and staff members Monday morning with signs and quarantine care packages in hand.

"It touched me so much, (tears) I'm sorry, it just meant a lot, and they always appreciate us, they tell us how amazing we are but it's not the same as being together," she said.

The love continued to pour in virtually, both in the Natomas Unified School District and in Modesto City Schools.

"Especially now, I think we have a new appreciation for our teachers and staff members," Colleen Perry, Principal at Two Rivers Elementary School said.

Perry asked families to record video messages for their teachers.

"Thank you for being an awesome teacher, I wish we could see you like every single day," one student said.

Families even put up signs of thanks outside the school, for these teachers who have gone above and beyond.

"They have almost immediately been able to turn on a dime, learn new platforms, learn new ways to teach their students," she said. "I'm so so proud of all of the hard work that I've seen them do over the last few weeks."

