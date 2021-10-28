Stockton police respond to large student fight at Lincoln High School

Lincoln Unified School District released a statement addressing rumors surrounding the fight on social media that the school was never on lockdown.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said they'll have officers around Lincoln High School after a large fight broke out on campus Thursday.

Police said officers responded to calls of students fighting when they discovered school staff trying to stop them from fighting.

Lincoln Unified School District released a statement addressing rumors surrounding the fight on social media. Officials said the school was never on lockdown, but they did bring students into class a few minutes earlier to shelter in place just in case.

No one was injured during the fight, according to police.

Neither Lincoln Unified School District nor the Stockton Police Department released information about what led up to the fight. It is also unclear how many students were involved.

Police will stay in the area until the campus is clear.

