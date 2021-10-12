Mandatory flu vaccine order issued for UC students, staff

A CDC committee recommends getting the flu shot because it would reduce symptoms that might be confused with those of the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — University of California students, faculty and other staff have to show they are vaccinated for the flu by Nov. 19.

Those who are getting their flu shot may go to an on-site clinic or to a clinic that is not on campus. Those who choose to not get their vaccine will have to provide a statement by the November deadline.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, vaccination against influenza is a safe and effective way to keep people from having to go to the hospital. A study shows that those vaccinated were 59% less likely to be admitted to the ICU than those who did not get the shot.

A CDC committee recommends getting the flu shot, because it would reduce symptoms that might be confused with those of the coronavirus. Getting the shot could also possibly reduce the stress on the health care system.

It is not clear what would happen if students do not get their shot or fill out a statement.

The University of California currently has mandatory orders for those on campus to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and exempts those for religious reasons.

About 97% of UC Davis students are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

