'It's okay to reach out': Mental health professionals offer reminder ahead of school year

Experts say students and their families should make a mental health plan for school this year — to prepare for whatever potential changes could impact mental health.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A new school year can be a big life change for students of all ages, and the start is just around the corner. Here's what students, parents and teachers should think about ahead of the school year.

Tony Gordon, Deputy Director of Yuba County Child Protective Services, says everyone experiences different types and points of pressure or stressors, something mental health professionals agree with.

"Anyone, even those young people who don't have prior mental health struggles can have a hard time adjusting," said Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth from mental health nonprofit The Jed Foundation. "Things are changing academically, making new social connections. Some people are leaving home to go to college."

They say community and connection are the keys to good mental health.

"If you're leaving and you have friends and family that you're leaving behind and connections to teachers and coaches, you're going to have to reestablish those kinds of relationships. So think about maybe clubs you want to join,” said Erickson-Schroth.

Experts also suggest a good sleep schedule and finding time to get exercise, especially for those going through larger changes like heading off for college.

"Sleep really changes when you go to college. You're not living at home with your family where you may have a curfew or a time that you need to go to bed. Now that's all up to you," said Erickson-Schroth.

Schools can also prove to be safe spaces for students, offering different mental health services and community spaces for those on campus, something Gordon highlights.

“We have an opportunity to work with therapists in our schools,” he said.

Parents are also encouraged by experts to make themselves available for their kids during hard times.

“You can never tell your kids that you love them enough. Say it over and over again. Let them know that no matter what's going on with them, they can always come to you,” said Erickson-Schroth.

But sometimes that can weigh on a person, or be additional stress, so parents — remember there are resources out there for you too.

"There's a lot of stressors that we weren't always prepared for. As a member of the public, as a parent, if you start to feel some of those anxieties that it's okay to reach out for volunteering services, and they're available to new schools within the counties,” said Gordon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis, call or text the National Suicide And Crisis Lifeline 24/7 at 988.

