Get ready to spend family time watching "Mondays with Michelle Obama."

According to Good Morning America and PBS Kids' Facebook page, the former first lady partnered with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS KIDS for a four-week series.

The series is set start Monday April 20 through May 11. The virtual reading will be at Noon each Monday.

Here's a list of the books included in the series:

"The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson - Monday, April 20

"There’s a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher - Monday, April 27

"Miss Maple’s Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler - Monday, May 4

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle - Monday, May 11

Michelle Obama said in a news release to ABC News, "At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break)."

The videos will livestream to PBS KIDS’ Facebook page and YouTube channel each Monday and on a Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.

Other stories to check out on WHAS11 News

Download the WHAS11 News app now for the latest information and updates.

► Apple iPhone users click here

► Android Phone users click here