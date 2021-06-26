Natomas teacher to participate in NASA mission to fly over stratosphere

Eight educators were chosen by NASA to be on board a plane with a telescope that was responsible for discovering water on the moon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — NASA selected a high school teacher from Westlake Charter in Natomas to be among other educators to fly above the stratosphere, 20,000 feet higher than a commercial flight. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

Domina Stamas told ABC10 it was heartbreaking to learn that her mission was no longer going to happen in 2020.

"It did deflate my passion in the classroom," Stamas said. "You know, we're teaching virtually. That was a challenge not being able to express your passion in a way that you were always used to doing."

Stamas' mission to fly above the stratosphere is now back on, tentatively scheduled for June 28. "It was like getting my wings back," Stamas said.

NASA chose eight educators for the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program to be onboard the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a modified airplane with a telescope. Teachers hope to bring their experience back to the classroom to inspire the next generation of scientists.

SOFIA previously discovered water on the light side of Earth's moon and that Pluto's atmosphere is more active than previously believed.

Stamas' students will also be engaged in her mission to fly above the stratosphere. She says she hopes they will learn that there are more careers in NASA than being an astronaut.

"There's mission directors, there's mechanics, there's all different kinds you know skilled work that goes into NASA," Stamas said.

Stamas' flight mission is tentatively scheduled for June 28.

