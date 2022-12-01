New 75,000 square foot science building coming to Folsom Lake College

It will house six biology labs, six chemistry labs and a 4,000 sq. ft. Science Center.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Lake College announced a new 75,000 square foot science facility for the campus, which will house six biology labs, six chemistry labs and a 4,000 square foot Science Center.

The facility is expected to be completed in Nov. 2024.

Once completed, the building will be the largest science facility within the Los Rios Community College District, according to Folsom Lake College.

Folsom Lake College hosted a groundbreaking event for the community Wednesday afternoon.

“Careers in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields are in high demand,” said Interim College President Rachel Rosenthal in a news release. “The increased physical space will allow Folsom Lake College to significantly expand its science programs to support the needs of our growing student body who are seeking degrees and certificates in these lucrative fields.”

According to the news release, the estimated construction cost for the science building is $64.9 million. The facility will feature eight electrical vehicle charging stations and will also minimize gas loads to reduce the production of greenhouse gases.

Classes will be offered in the new building spring 2025.

