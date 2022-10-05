New San Joaquin Delta College superintendent to be first Latina to lead the school

Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson has been chosen as Delta College’s 12th superintendent.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin Delta College has chosen a new superintendent, who would become the first Latina to lead the school.

In a news release, Delta College said their Board of Trustees chose Dr. Lisa Aguilar Lawrenson to become the school's next superintendent/president and have entered into contract discussions.

The move would make her the first Latina and first woman of color to serve in that role for the school.

Lawrenson is a former English professor with nearly 30 years of experience at community colleges and service in various leadership roles. She's also been serving as the college's acting superintendent/president since September 2021.

"I am truly honored to have been selected to serve Delta College and the community as its next superintendent/president," said Dr. Aguilera Lawrenson. "I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, as well as community and campus leaders to provide excellence in education and workforce training in support of economic development in our region."

Lawrenson has a bachelor's and master's degree in English, and she got her Ph.D. in education with an emphasis in community college leadership from Oregon State University.

“After a comprehensive search, Dr. Aguilera Lawrenson rose to the top,” said Board of Trustees President Dr. Charles Jennings. “Her background and experience have prepared her for the tremendous responsibility that lies ahead. She has proven her commitment to student learning and success. We really feel she’s the right person at the right time to move the college forward as we grow and serve our community."

