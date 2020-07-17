Gov. Newsom to announce guidelines for reopening California's schools

The announcement is happening as many districts, including all public schools in Sacramento County, are choosing to start with distance learning.

Although the governor’s office hasn't confirmed any details prior to the noon press conference, Newsom is expected to outline his plan. Earlier this week, he approved several new rules related to coronavirus, but did not immediately make them public.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases surge across the state and many districts, including all public schools in Sacramento County, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Oakland, are choosing to start the school year with distance learning. Just last week, the governor said distance learning is the best decision, especially in areas where the virus is spreading at alarming rates.

"What we need to address is safely reopening the schools and we need to make that a foundational principal, that to me is non-negotiable,” Newsom said.

📢 #COVID19 doesn't care how old you are.



Individuals between the ages of 18- 49 make up the majority of all COVID-19 cases in California.



Keep California healthy. Wear a mask and practice physical distancing. #YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/vZxI5AYpVb — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 15, 2020

However, although distance learning is the safest option for much of the state, classroom learning can still happen in counties where it can be safely done.