Open or Closed? | Northern California schools still closed after winter storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — School is out for yet another day for some schools in Northern California that were covered in snow and otherwise impacted by the most recent winter storm.
The Sierra was blitzed by wind and snow and is still dealing with the aftermath of the storms. Thousands remain without power in counties like Nevada, Amador and El Dorado.
While there is a break in the weather, school isn't quite ready to get back into session. Here are the school districts staying closed for yet another day.
El Dorado County
The following school districts will be operating on a modified schedule, starting two hours late, Friday:
- American River Charter School
- Divide High School
- Golden Sierra Jr/Sr High School
- Northside School (BOMUSD)
- Lake Tahoe Unified School District
The following school districts will be closed Friday:
- Georgetown School and Otter Creek School (BOMUSD) -
- Georgetown and Otter Creek students are able to attend in the Library at Golden Sierra
- Camino Union School District - all sites
- Pollock Pines School District - all sites
- Silver Fork Elementary School District - all sites
Nevada County
The following school districts will be closed Friday:
- Nevada City School District
- Grass Valley School District
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools said the county is dealing with impacts from the storm and challenges with getting school food services, bus drivers and clearing parking lots.
However, official said Chicago Park School District, Clear Creek School District, Penn Valley School District, Pleasant Ridge School District will be open.
All other schools as well as the Sierra College CDC Program will be closed.
Amador County
All Amador County Unified School District schools and district sponsored activities/events will be in session, but they will have a late start with each school starting two hours later than usual and corridor busing upcountry.
WATCH MORE: Northern California weather: thousands remain without power in foothills, the Sierra | To The Point