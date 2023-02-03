Open or Closed? | Northern California schools still closed after winter storm

While there's a break in the snowfall, school districts are still dealing with lingering impacts of the storms.

CALIFORNIA, USA — School is out for yet another day for some schools in Northern California that were covered in snow and otherwise impacted by the most recent winter storm.

The Sierra was blitzed by wind and snow and is still dealing with the aftermath of the storms. Thousands remain without power in counties like Nevada, Amador and El Dorado.

While there is a break in the weather, school isn't quite ready to get back into session. Here are the school districts staying closed for yet another day.

El Dorado County

The following school districts will be operating on a modified schedule, starting two hours late, Friday:

American River Charter School

Divide High School

Golden Sierra Jr/Sr High School

Northside School (BOMUSD)

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The following school districts will be closed Friday:

Georgetown School and Otter Creek School (BOMUSD) - Georgetown and Otter Creek students are able to attend in the Library at Golden Sierra

Camino Union School District - all sites

Pollock Pines School District - all sites

Silver Fork Elementary School District - all sites

Nevada County

The following school districts will be closed Friday:

Nevada City School District

Grass Valley School District

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools said the county is dealing with impacts from the storm and challenges with getting school food services, bus drivers and clearing parking lots.

However, official said Chicago Park School District, Clear Creek School District, Penn Valley School District, Pleasant Ridge School District will be open.

All other schools as well as the Sierra College CDC Program will be closed.

Amador County

All Amador County Unified School District schools and district sponsored activities/events will be in session, but they will have a late start with each school starting two hours later than usual and corridor busing upcountry.