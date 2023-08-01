What's open, What's closed: Northern California schools' responses to winter storm

Many Northern California school district are planning to stay open Monday, but others have changed their plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — An onslaught of rain and wind devastated many communities across Northern California over the past number of days, however even more is expected heading into Monday.

Early Sunday morning, heavy winds and rain toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across the region. The looming storm has also prompted evacuation warnings in parts of El Dorado County and Sutter County and an evacuation order for the Wilton area of Sacramento County.

Some school districts are planning to keep school in session, but others are changing their plans.

Here's what is planned.

Sacramento City Unified School District

There will be no school Jan. 9 for Sacramento City schools. Plans changed after extended conversations with SMUD about power restoration. Six of their schools are still in the dark with no timeline for when power could be restored.

Compounded with the incoming rain and winds, the district canceled classes for Jan. 9.

Elk Grove Unified School District

Only two schools are expected to close on Jan. 9, both of which are around the evacuation zone for the Wilton area: C.W. Dillard Elementary School and Cosumnes River Elementary School.

San Juan Unified School District

School hasn't come back into session just yet for San Juan Unified. The school district is expected to return Jan. 10.

However, Sunday afternoon, the district did closed seven locations of the infant/toddler and Discovery Club child programs due to power and safety concerns.

Discovery Clubs: Del Dayo, Earl LeGette, Howe Avenue, Mariemont, Northridge, Orangevale Open

Infant/Toddler: Meraki

Galt Joint Union Elementary and High School districts

Officials for the Galt Joint Unified High School District said schools across the district are closed Jan. 9. Officials said there are still storm impacts to address, such as power lines down across the district, road closures, and evacuation warnings for some families.

Galt Join Union Elementary School District also closed their schools for Jan. 9

Stockton Unified School District

All classes have been canceled due to extreme weather on Jan. 9.

Lodi Unified School District

Class is still expected to be in session Jan. 9.

Modesto City Schools

Class is still expected to be in session Monday, but the district is monitoring conditions. A spokesperson said they haven't experiencing the same type of impacts as other schools to the north.

Turlock Unified School District

Class is still expected to be in session Jan. 9.

WATCH ALSO: