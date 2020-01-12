El Dorado Hills high school returns to distance learning following COVID-19 outbreak

As of Monday, Nov. 30, 14 students at Oak Ridge High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Union High School District has temporarily shut down Oak Ridge High School for in-person learning after 14 students tested positive for the coronavirus and 104 students and staff needed to quarantine due to exposure to the students.

Oak Ridge High School students returned to full distance learning Tuesday, Dec. 1. The district expects students should be returning to the school's hybrid model one week later, on Tuesday, Dec. 8. El Dorado Union High School District spokesperson Serena Fuson said the district monitors the conditions and adjusts the return to in-person learning for students.

"The health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff is our top priority," Fuson said in an email.

Including the students from Oak Ridge High School, the El Dorado High School Unified District reports 12 additional COVID-19 positive tests in the district for a total of 26 students and one staff member who have tested positive for COVID-19. The district reports 166 students and staff total are currently quarantining due to exposure to a person testing positive.

The other campuses within the district — El Dorado High School, Independence High School, Ponderosa High School, Union Mine High School, and Virtual Academy — will continue to operate in a hybrid model with social distancing and disinfecting procedures.

Food services at Oak Ridge High School are slated to continue despite the move to distanced learning.

