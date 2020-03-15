ACAMPO, Calif. — On Saturday, March 14, the San Joaquin County School District announced that Oak View Elementary School will not be closing .

Superintendent and Principal Beverly Boone said they spoke with the county's public health department and determined that a shut down would "not be in the best interest" of the its 390 students (in regards to health and safety).

On March 13, the San Joaquin County Office of Education announced that 14 other schools in the district will be closed for at least three weeks beginning on Monday, March 16.

About coronavirus:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

