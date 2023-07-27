Organizations step in to help families struggling to afford back-to-school supplies for kids

One mom told us she's spent up to $300 in the past. Another says she's noticed supplies are only getting more expensive. Organizations are trying to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the school year nears and many Northern California students are going back to school in the next two weeks, organizations are donating school supplies to help struggling families get ready for the year.

"We have heard a lot of things from our parents, our families. Post-COVID a lot of families were struggling financially to kind of get back to where things used to be. But going to the store, things are more expensive. Pencils are much more expensive. Erasers, binders, backpacks," said Elizabeth Nava, Family Resource Center Coordinator at La Familia.

The La Familia Counseling Center in South Sacramento knows this so they're stepping in to donate backpacks filled with items.

"It is something for the kids to uplift them. To send them off to school on a very positive note. And also to relieve stressors on their families because of the cost of these supplies," said Susie Alcala, site Supervisor of the Career Center at La Familia.

One mom told us she's spent up to $300 in the past. Another says she's noticed supplies are only getting more expensive.

The Sacramento Children's Home is also holding a backpack drive.

"It's so important that these kids have the resources to start the school year off on the right footing so that they can be successful. It really is about as much as possible is helping to level the Plainfield so that all kids can be successful, and they have the resources to do so," said Todd Koolakian, Director of Philanthropy at Sacramento Children's Home.

The organization serves about 7,000 youth and families every year.

"We do have three family resource centers in the neighborhoods of Meadowview, Valley High, and North Sacramento. They're going to be doing some back-to-school events where they're going to be giving out free supplies to those people that attend those events," said Koolakian.

The goal is to prepare the children for a new school year.

"It gives them that empowerment, that confidence. Also, alleviates the families. So, they don't have to struggle like 'oh my little one doesn't have an eraser, a pencil box. What do I do? How do I help?' They're ready. They're set," said Nava.

You can ask for a backpack by calling La Familia at 916-452-3601 and scheduling a time to go in.

Both organizations are still taking donations.

WATCH MORE: Chicano students visit the California State Capitol to get lessons in leadership