Outraged parents want Sacramento City educators to reach agreement on distance learning

Parents wrote heated comments into a virtual school board meeting Thursday, the first day of Sacramento City Unified classes.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and its teachers union, the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA), still have not come to a full consensus on distance learning plans as it starts its school year.

The two groups have remained divided for months over virtual learning plans, which were brought on to keep students and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some parents wrote comments into the school board meeting which was held via the video conferencing platform Zoom on Thursday.

Some parents pointed fingers at school district administrators and some at the teachers union. While others are urging the two groups to meet around the clock until the issue is resolved.

Earlier this week, the SCTA declared an impasse during negotiations, a move SCUSD officials disagreed with. The declaration means that labor negotiations cannot move forward until a neutral state mediator arrives to help break the gridlock.

District officials say two state mediators have been assigned to co-mediate the next bargaining meeting, which is scheduled to take place Friday at 4 p.m.

