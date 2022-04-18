Pollock Pines announces district-wide water outage, closes schools

Both Sierra Ridge Middle School and Pinewood Elementary School have been affected by closures with no estimated time for reopening.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif — Pollock Pine School District announced Monday morning that all schools would be closed until further notice due to a district-wide water outage.

Both Sierra Ridge Middle School and Pinewood Elementary School have been affected by the water outage with no estimate for when the water may be restored according to Superintendent Pat Atkins.

Atkins apologized to students, staff and families affected by the sudden closure and any inconvenience it may cause.

Parents can check the Pollock Pines School District website for more information and updates as they are released.

