x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Pollock Pines announces district-wide water outage, closes schools

Both Sierra Ridge Middle School and Pinewood Elementary School have been affected by closures with no estimated time for reopening.

More Videos

POLLOCK PINES, Calif — Pollock Pine School District announced Monday morning that all schools would be closed until further notice due to a district-wide water outage.

Both Sierra Ridge Middle School and Pinewood Elementary School have been affected by the water outage with no estimate for when the water may be restored according to Superintendent Pat Atkins.

Atkins apologized to students, staff and families affected by the sudden closure and any inconvenience it may cause.

Parents can check the Pollock Pines School District website for more information and updates as they are released.

READ MORE: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

ABC10's Teacher of the Month for April: Language Academy of Sacramento's Mr. Perez