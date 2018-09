The Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) and Rocklin Teachers Professional Association (RTPA) have reached a tentative salary agreement for the 2017-18 school year, according to the school district.

A strike has been averted as the two parties agreed to:

A 1.95 percent increase across all salary schedules and stipends in the contract

$20 per month increase on the health benefit cap

The discussions are ongoing for the 2018-19 school year, the school district said.

