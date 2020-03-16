BOISE, Idaho — Teaching lessons on kindness is the focus for a first-grade class in Boise. One teacher at Rolling Hills Public Charter School wants her students to understand they can make a difference in the lives of children in need.

Making 'Kindness Kits' has been a big team effort in Kathleen Tribble's classroom. They're putting in snacks, a drink, and an encouraging note.

"We were writing stuff that was kind, and we were putting in stickers and drawing stuff," said one of the students.

The 'Kindness Kits' are going to kids who are getting help from City Light. It's a women and children's shelter run by the Boise Rescue Mission.

The kits will be given to the children during summer camps, and the students are making hundreds of them.

Tribble said her goal in doing this is teaching her first-graders about giving back and encouraging others.

"These kits are going to children who are going through traumatic and difficult things and we wanted to brighten their day," she said. "So we wrote kindness quotes. I wanted students to realize that kindness goes beyond a tangible thing. We can be kind and it doesn't cost anything."

She explained that the whole school got involved too.

"From kindergarten through eighth grade, every child in our school wrote one or more notes to encourage someone who might be really sad or devastated," Tribble said.

One really caught our eye: You are not alone! Find the light in every day even if sometimes it's hard to find.

Students are showing they care, and Tribble says it's so important, and a sign of a successful lesson.

