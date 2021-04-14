Sacramento City Unified to host high school graduations in person for class of 2021

High school graduates will only be allowed three tickets per senior to ensure consistency with health and safety protocols, according to the school district.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified class of 2021 will be able to attend graduation in person, according to district officials.

"Our district is excited to announce that we will host in-person graduations for our high school graduates this year," said the officials from the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) in a press release Wednesday.

In-person graduation ceremonies were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-2020 school year.

As the ceremonies return, events will be held under the guidance and direction of Sacramento County Public Health. Safety protocols will be required for those who attend the ceremonies. Protocols include

Wearing a face covering

Practicing physical distancing

Using hand hygiene

Screening procedures

High school graduates will only be allowed three tickets per senior to ensure consistency with health and safety protocols, according to the school district.

The district says officials are still working on plans for other ceremonies, such as 8th-grade graduations.

High School Graduations Date, Time, and Location

New Tech

May 28, 6 PM at Land Park Amphitheater

American Legion

June 10, 6 PM at Hiram Johnson Stadium

C.K. McClatchy

June 11, 11 AM at Sutter Health Park

Rosemont

June 11, 6 PM at Sutter Health Park

Luther Burbank

June 12, 11 AM at Sutter Health Park

West Campus

June 12, 6 PM at Sutter Health Park

John F. Kennedy

June 14, 11 AM at Sutter Health Park

Hiram Johnson

June 14, 6 PM at Sutter Health Park

Capital City

June 15, 11 AM at John F. Kennedy Stadium

Kit Carson International Academy

June 15, 6 PM at Kit Carson Quad

George Washington Carver

June 16, 11 AM at George Washington Carver Campus

WATCH NEXT: Online high school students meet for the first time at graduation