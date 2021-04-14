Sacramento City Unified to host high school graduations in person for class of 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified class of 2021 will be able to attend graduation in person, according to district officials.
"Our district is excited to announce that we will host in-person graduations for our high school graduates this year," said the officials from the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) in a press release Wednesday.
In-person graduation ceremonies were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-2020 school year.
As the ceremonies return, events will be held under the guidance and direction of Sacramento County Public Health. Safety protocols will be required for those who attend the ceremonies. Protocols include
- Wearing a face covering
- Practicing physical distancing
- Using hand hygiene
- Screening procedures
High school graduates will only be allowed three tickets per senior to ensure consistency with health and safety protocols, according to the school district.
The district says officials are still working on plans for other ceremonies, such as 8th-grade graduations.
High School Graduations Date, Time, and Location
New Tech
- May 28, 6 PM at Land Park Amphitheater
American Legion
- June 10, 6 PM at Hiram Johnson Stadium
C.K. McClatchy
- June 11, 11 AM at Sutter Health Park
Rosemont
- June 11, 6 PM at Sutter Health Park
Luther Burbank
- June 12, 11 AM at Sutter Health Park
West Campus
- June 12, 6 PM at Sutter Health Park
John F. Kennedy
- June 14, 11 AM at Sutter Health Park
Hiram Johnson
- June 14, 6 PM at Sutter Health Park
Capital City
- June 15, 11 AM at John F. Kennedy Stadium
Kit Carson International Academy
- June 15, 6 PM at Kit Carson Quad
George Washington Carver
- June 16, 11 AM at George Washington Carver Campus