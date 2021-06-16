Sacramento City Unified School District will return to full in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

In a letter, published Wednesday, Superintendent Aguilar says the fall semester for the school year will begin on Thursday, September 2.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District students, staff and faculty will return to full in-person for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have adapted to distance learning, later creating a hybrid of distance and in-person learning.

In a letter, published Wednesday, Aguilar says the fall semester for the school year will begin on Thursday, September 2. He says everyone will "Return Together" with full in-person learning on all Sacramento City Unified campuses.

"After the past year and a half of distance learning and evolving learning models, our students will benefit from the resumption of our traditional school schedules and being on campus with their teachers and peers," said Aguilar.

The traditional school attendance calendar can be found here.

"I wish all students a happy and healthy summer break," said Aguilar. "I look forward to our Return Together on September 2."

