Sacramento City Unified School District releases plan for return to classrooms

Students sixth through 12th grade would be able to return May 6 if Sacramento County returns to the red tier. The district's last day is on June 17.

Pre-Kindergarten to third grade and kindergarten to sixth-grade special day classes could be in class on April 8, according to the reopening plan. Students who are fourth to the sixth grade could return on April 15.

Sacramento County is currently in the most restrictive purple tier, allowing most businesses to remain open with modifications.

The district also released plans of how campus life would look like once students could return to classrooms. Schools will follow a disinfection schedule and posts plexiglass barriers and signs to encourage social distancing.

Classrooms would also air cycled through vents as well as through opening doors and windows. Schools are also installing air filters as well.

Schools are also promoting hygiene by disabling hand dryers new school sinks and drinking fountains. They say that hand dryers spread germs and turning off fountains would reduce the number of places students could gather.

The announcement for reopening schools comes after SCUSD hosted a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for teachers. The district, in conjunction with Dignity Health, vaccinated

The school district launched a reopening dashboard that shows the public the current status of reopening. To access the dashboard, click here.

