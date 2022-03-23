What Sacramento City Unified teachers actually making in salary

The district and unions have been at odds over issues surrounding staffing, better pay, training and health benefits.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The salaries of Sacramento Unified School District (SCUSD) educators vary widely, according to Sacramento City Unified School District data.

The 2021-2022 Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) salary schedule lays out K-12 teacher salaries, which are based on years of experience and education level, which can be found by clicking HERE..

SCTA educators are paid based on 183 service days, according to the salary schedule.

The lowest paid teachers in the district start out making a salary of $48,519, according to the salary schedule. The highest paid teachers in the district make a salary of $102,090.

The data set does not show exactly how many teachers fall into each category, but the Sacramento City Unified School District released a comparative analysis of certificated salaries and benefits for the 2020-2021 school year, which looked at salaries and benefits of educators in the Sacramento region.

SCUSD educators make an average salary of $83,404, according to data table. Healthcare and other benefits average more than $23,000 a year per teacher, according to SCUSD.

In the latest round of negotiations, the district offered 2% salary increases, sign on bonuses, and fully covered healthcare for staff and families.

WATCH ALSO: