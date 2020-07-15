Sacramento County public schools to start 2020-21 school year with distance learning

The Sacramento County Superintendent said in a statement that based on recent coronavirus activity, the 13 school districts will not start with in-person learning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All 13 Sacramento County School Districts will begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.

In a joint-statement with the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, David Gordon, Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools, said because of an "inability of the current testing system to support sufficient timely return of test results" it has been determined that school districts within Sacramento County will begin the year under a distance learning model.

The 13 school districts, which impacts at least 246,000 students and 14,390 certified staff according to data from the California Department of Education, include:

Arcohe Union School District (K–8)

Center Joint Unified School District (K–12)

Elk Grove Unified School District (K–12)

Elverta Joint School District (K–8)

Folsom Cordova Unified School District (K–12)

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District (K–8)

Galt Joint Union High School District (9–12)

Natomas Unified School District (K–12)

River Delta Unified School District (K–12)

Robla School District (K–6)

Sacramento City Unified School District (K–12)

San Juan Unified School District (K–12)

Twin Rivers Unified School District (K–12)

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter