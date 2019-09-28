SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marijuana use among youth continues to be a concern in the Sacramento area.

When Sacramento County surveyed students about illicit drug and alcohol, 13%, 31% and 47% of students in grades 7, 9 and 11 described themselves as lifetime users.

The majority of the students that answered this way said they used either alcohol or marijuana.

The Sacramento County Grand Jury found youth in the Sacramento area needed more access to resources and programs related to alcohol and drug prevention.

Based on Sacramento County, City of Sacramento and Sacramento school districts responses, the young people in Sacramento will get more resources but not more programs.

The grand jury recognized that there were good programs currently helping students but they said more is needed.

The grand jury recommended that the city, county and education departments in Sacramento County work together to provide services to help.

All departments agree that there should be more programs and services available to curb marijuana use among teens. All departments have agreed to keep current programs and resources in place.

The Sacramento County Office of Education [SCOE] said that they cannot follow one of the grand jury's recommendations.

"While SCOE and the districts all agree that marijuana use among teens is an urgent concern, they cannot guarantee the establishment of positions to administer these programs," the SCOE response said on behalf of all Sacramento County schools.

According to the Public Policy Institute, the lack of funding issue is not uncommon to schools in California. There are many students in California and not enough money to go around.

Between paying teachers and other costs, the cost of educating students continues to rise. Meanwhile, state and federal funding for education does not match the rise in costs.

Current resources and programs available for many Sacramento County youth include:

Sacramento County Alcohol and Drug Prevention and Treatment Services

Sacramento County Coalition for Youth

Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Arden Arcade

Youth Summit

Future Forward Campaign

Marijuana Summit

Friday Night/Club Live events

Community drug prevention workshops and exhibits

RELATED: