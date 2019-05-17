SACRAMENTO, Calif — Libraries across the Sacramento region are gearing up for their summer reading programs.

These programs are a good way to help children learn, develop a love for reading and prepare them for the next school year. Dr. Marcy Merrill, Professor of Language and Literacy at Sacramento State University, told ABC10 in a previous article that summer reading programs are also a way to learn new vocabulary word and promote literacy.

Each library has its own way of doing things and has a different rewards system attached to them to incentivize participants. Here is when the libraries in the Sacramento region are holding summer reading programs:

1. Yolo County Libraries

When: May 20 to Aug. 31

2. Stanislaus County Libraries

When: May 21 to Aug. 6

3. Stockton - San Joaquin County Libraries

When: June 1 to July 25

4. Sacramento Public Library

When: June 1 to Aug. 15

5. Roseville Public Library

When: June 3 to Aug. 10

6. Nevada County Community Libraries

Nevada County has two summer reading programs. One that serves the City of Truckee's area and the other serves the western side of the county.

When: Truckee, June 10 to Aug. 4, and Western Nevada County, June 23 and Aug. 15

7. Sutter County Libraries

When: June 10 to July 25

8. Tuolumne County Libraries

When: June 20 to July 29

Editor's note: ABC10 is sponsoring the Sacramento Public Library's Summer Reading Program.

