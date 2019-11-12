SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California state auditor is suggesting the Sacramento City Unified School District make some drastic cuts to teachers wages or run out of money, something city leaders have been hoping to avoid as it faces a state takeover.

The report released Tuesday by the California State Auditor's office said the district has "failed to proactively address its financial challenges" in three main areas — teacher salaries, employee benefits and special education.

The state auditor warned that if the district did not cut teachers wages and handle its special education funding, "it will largely deplete its general fund in October 2021 and will likely need to accept a loan from the State to continue operating."

Accepting a loan from the state would mean the district being taken over by the state, and ultimately losing funding for schools.

RELATED: 'We won't have a voice' | Parents unite over possible state takeover of Sacramento schools

In recent months, both the district and the teachers union have submitted proposals to prevent a state takeover. However, the state auditor said none of the proposals are sufficient enough to make $27 million in reductions before the district becomes insolvent.

"In fact, several proposals from the teachers union would increase costs dramatically," the state auditor's report read.

District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar told ABC10 that he 'remains firmly committed' against a state takeover, something the audit shows is becoming increasingly likely.

"Are we going to be looking at teacher layoffs and things like that? I hope not," Aguilar said. "I hope that we can again come to terms with from the state auditor that basically says your options are very limited outside of the negotiations process."

The Sacramento City Teachers Association said in a statement to ABC10 that the district is using the report "as part of its longstanding campaign to justify reducing benefits to educators."

"As we have said for more than one year, we are prepared to work with District leaders and other stakeholders to make Sac City Unified into a world class school district," the teachers union said.

READ MORE SACRAMENTO NEWS:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Sacramento parents passionate about keeping school district from a state takeover