Sacramento State hosts 11th annual education fair for Hispanic families

According to the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, roughly 19% of the Hispanic population in the Greater Sacramento Region ages 25-40 have a bachelor degree.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of Spanish-speaking people from all across the region found themselves on Sacramento State’s campus for the 11th annual Education Fair Saturday.

The fair aims to reach Hispanic communities to help them prepare for higher education.

“A lot of our families do see the value in education, but they don't always understand the process or how you go about it,” said Dr. Erik Ramirez, Director of Equity at Sacramento State. “There are certain systemic barriers and informational barriers that exist for out latinex community in particular.”

He says this is an event close to home as he’s also a first generation college student.

Sac State's Latino undergraduate student enrollment rates increased from 32% in fall 2019 to 39% in fall 2022.

For many who attended the fair, it was their first time on a college campus. It’s why River City High School counselor Yesenia Alduenda brought a bus load of students there Saturday.

"A lot of my kids don't necessarily speak the English language, so for them to be an event where all the information is given to them in their own language is phenomenal,” she said.

According to the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, roughly 19% of the Hispanic population in the Greater Sacramento Region ages 25-40 have a bachelor degree.

That’s only half the rate compared to the non Hispanic population.

For first generation students like Angelica Medina, an event like this helps provide pathways for her to close the achievement gap.

“A bunch of other people can explain things to mom and she has a hard time understanding, so it helps a lot with scholarships and applying to all these colleges and programs,” she said.

More information about the Feria De Educación can be found HERE.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento artist preserves tradition of Mexican paper mache doll making with art therapy