4,306 Sacramento State students failed to self-certify COVID-19 vaccination status

Sacramento State students who do not certify their vaccination status or begin testing for COVID-19 on campus will be dropped from their in-person courses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University announced that 4,306 students failed to self-certify their COVID-19 status with the university by the Sept. 13 deadline.

According to Sacramento State, these students are not allowed on campus until they fix their status this week. They will have to access their student center to fill out the vaccination information, declare an exemption or check off a box that they will not be on campus.

Students who do not certify their vaccination status or begin testing for COVID-19 on the campus testing program will be dropped from their in-person classes.

Sacramento State also requires students to wear a face mask anywhere on campus that is considered public.

Those who have a religious and specific safety reason for not wearing a mask could wear an alternative like a face shield instead, according to campus guidelines.