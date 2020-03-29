SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A little more than week from the first sign-ups for summer classes, the Sacramento State announced their summer session will be all online.

The move is an effort to help fight the coronavirus, according to President Robert Nelson in a message to Sacramento's State's campus community.

With the first students being able to sign-up for classes by April 6 and even more by April 13, Nelson said preparation will have to happen immediately, so faculty will start working toward moving their curriculum online.

The process will largely remain the same for sign-ups.

Sacramento State's summer sessions begin May 26.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Truckers keep rolling amid coronavirus panic buying waves, closures