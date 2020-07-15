Sacramento-area schools announce plans for the coming year

Students, parents and teachers await for school districts to finalize plans for the coming school year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The new school year is just around the corner for the majority of students, teachers and parents in the Greater Sacramento region.

Across the nation, schools are deciding whether to return fully on-campus, fully online or a combination of the two. Some parents are opting to home school their children.

Meanwhile, across the Sacramento region to the San Joaquin Valley, schools are starting to release their education plans for the coming year.

Elk Grove Unified School District

Elk Grove Unified School District's traditional school starts Aug. 13, and the district plans to offer two models for the coming school year. Parents have until July 15 to decide whether they want their child to be in the transitional model or the fully-distanced learning model. The transitional model would be a combination of short days in-person and distance learning.

San Juan Unified School District

San Juan Unified School District plans to provide multiple options as they prepare to re-open campuses on August 13. The district is "committed to offering families their choice in one of three learning models":

In-person learning in two possible formats: Return to 5-day of instruction Return with hybrid two-days on-campus and three-days remote

Fully-distanced learning

Homeschool for TK-8 or independent study for grades 9-12

Final recommendations are expected to be considered by the Board of Education during THIS WEEK. Final program designs will be released after board approval.

Sacramento City Unified School District

The academic year begins September 3 for Sacramento City Unified School District. They're currently envisioning two potential options for the school community to choose from which includes:

100% distance learning

Blended model - students attend school in-person and participate through distance learning on different days or times.

They said more information on their final plan or "Phase 3" would be released soon. ABC10 reached out for more information but has yet to receive a comment from the district.

San Joaquin County Office of Education

Stockton Unified School District, under the guidance of the San Joaquin County Office of Education, plans to start school for 2020-2021 with 100% fully-distanced learning.

Twin Rivers Unified School District

As of July 10, Twin Rivers Unified School District has decided to keep their plan flexible depending on future public health orders, but for now, students are expected to return to school Aug. 18 with the school district's hybrid model.

Modesto City Schools

Starting Aug. 10, Modesto City Schools are to start with virtual learning. However, childcare and early childhood education will remain open and in-person.

Folsom Cordova Unified School District

Folsom Cordova Unified School District will be working on a plan tonight to provide a full-distance learning option for students this year. Currently, they have plans to have a hybrid model for all schools. At Folsom Cordova Community Charter, students and parents could opt for a homeschool option. And, independent study is available for Walnutwood High School students. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Natomas Unified School District

Schools under Natomas Unified School District will not be opening traditionally in the coming school year. School starts a little later this year on Aug. 27. By this Friday, parents in the Natomas district must choose which option they want for their child. Parents get to choose between the following learning paths:

Five days a week classes

Hybrid classes

Distance Learning

Independent Study (IS)

If parents do not choose the learning path for their child, the district will place them in whichever learning path has room.

Turlock Unified School District

Turlock Unified School District schools will begin school 100% online on Aug. 12. The district added that it may support a hybrid learning model as well.

Patterson Joint Unified School District

Patterson Joint Unified School District's Superintendent, Philip Alfano, is opting out of the virtual classroom approach and instead chose to push the school year back a month. Alfano said distanced learning was a more significant strain on the community than pushing the school year to start in September.

Los Rios Community College District

The fall schedule has been available since May 8 and, Gabe Ross, a spokesperson for Los Rios Community College District, said the campus would have the majority of the classes entirely online. A select few classes will be on-campus and in-person, and the school is still working to finalize that list. Classes start on Aug. 22.

