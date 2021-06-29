Sacramento middle school teacher accused of saying racial slur twice in classroom

An unnamed Kit Carson International Academy teacher appears to have said the "N-word" while saying some derogatory words are now okay to use.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento middle school teacher faces backlash after appearing to use the "N-word" at least twice during her class.

Community activist and founder of Voice of the Youth, Berry Accius, shared with ABC10 the audio of the incident involving an unnamed Kit Carson International Academy teacher.

It is not clear when the incident happened. Accius said it happened around mid-June.

The teacher appears to be speaking about some derogatory words, like the f-word, becoming a part of everyday language before saying the racial slur at least twice.

Accius said that the teacher is not qualified to teach students if she felt comfortable using the slur.

"It speaks volumes of insensitive, the racial insensitivity that she has, and I think (she's) out of touch... and she should not be an educator," Accius said. "She should be immediately fired."

Sacramento City Unified School District (SUSD) Superintendent Jorge Aguilar condemned the teacher in a news release.

"Any comment by the teacher that a racial slur is now somehow 'okay' is not a position that is shared by or will be tolerated by this district," Aguilar said.

He said the school district is investigating the incident. He did not say if the teacher is facing immediate discipline for using the racial slur in front of students.

SCUSD officials encourage students to reach out to the district to whom the teacher's actions may have impacted.

