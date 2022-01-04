It's a deal! | Sacramento teacher strike comes to an end

Students in the Sacramento City Unified School District are finally heading back to school.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento schools will be back in session on April 4.

The Sacramento City Unified School District said they've reached a deal with labor unions, putting an end to a strike that's kept kids out of school for about week.

"We are so happy and grateful to share that we have reached agreements with our labor partners and SEIU and SCTA have suspended their labor strike. Schools will reopen for our students on Monday, April 4. School bus transportation schedules will also resume as usual. We encourage all families to send students back to school tomorrow," SCUSD said in an update.

The deal comes after the strike went into it's second week. It had reached day eight on Friday. Both the district and unions were kept at odds due to issues surrounding better pay, benefits and staffing.

The strike started on Wednesday, March 23, and included nearly 4,600 staff members and teachers. It canceled classes at 76 schools, impacting 43,000 students.

“From start to finish, our members have been united in the belief that schools should be adequately staffed with a teacher in front of every classroom,” said SCTA President David Fisher. “Additionally, we were united in our belief that concessions in healthcare benefits were unacceptable at a time when the district was receiving increased funding. We stayed strong and as a result we now have a contract that will help us attract and retain staff and provide our members with modest raises. It’s important to note that there will be no take-aways.”

Full details of the agreements will be released after review from union members.

“Our bargaining team is incredibly proud of our members’ determination to win a contract that will allow them to keep doing what they love: working right here in this District with Sac City students,” said SEIU 1021 SCUSD Chapter President Karla Faucett, in part.

