Sacramento Teachers Strike: No deal reached as closures continues into 5th day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though both sides negotiated through the night Monday, and progress was reportedly made, it wasn't enough for students, teachers and staff to return to Sacramento schools on Tuesday.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1021, which represents classified workers, said their negotiations fell through on Monday with the school district. The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) are holding a rally at Hiram Johnson High School 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) said they sent counterproposals to the SCTA on Monday that increase one-time stipends for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. More information on the proposal can be found here.

According to California law, a minimum of 180 days are required for school districts. According to district officials, make-up days for missed school could be hard for the district schedule.

"SCUSD has the shortest work year at 180 days, the bare minimum, so the district does not have a cushion to fall back on," district officials said. "The district is analyzing the fiscal penalties it might face for not meeting this requirement, and will explore options available to address the reduced hours and days of instruction SCUSD students are owed."

On Monday, Civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta took the stage at a rally in support of the striking teachers within the Sacramento City Unified School District. The Mexican-American social activist who formed the United Farm Workers union with Cesar Chavez stood surrounded by heavy rain, and spoke about the roles she observed teachers historically play in moments of great change.

The strike, which started on Wednesday, March 23, has included nearly 4,600 staff members and teachers, canceling classes at 76 schools impacting 43,000 students. Both unions and the school district are at odds over issues such as staffing, better pay, training, and health benefits.

