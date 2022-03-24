Sacramento teachers strike continues into day 2

The unions — representing 2,800 teachers and 1,800 school employees — voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to strike.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) are closed Thursday for day two of the teacher strike, according to district officials.

The strike in Sacramento became the second big U.S. school district this month to see a work stoppage over pay and staffing shortages as a teachers strike in Minneapolis entered its third week.

"As of Friday, that is still to be determined, but we will do everything we can to communicate as early as possible tomorrow," Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said in regards to when classes will resume.

The disputes in Sacramento and Minneapolis, where teachers walked out March 8, come as school districts across the country deal with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and limited resources. Across the country, union workers are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades as unions shrank in size and influence. And experts expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The Sacramento City Unified School District canceled classes Wednesday at its 76 schools, affecting 43,000 students, after negotiations failed with the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Service Employees International Union Local 1021. The unions — representing 2,800 teachers and 1,800 school employees — voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to strike. Teachers say Sacramento has serious staffing shortages despite federal funding and a district budget surplus that it could tap.

“The district has misplaced priorities and no sense of urgency,” said teacher union president David Fisher.

These labor actions are part of a trend across the country that started with the pandemic, said Steve Smith, spokesman for the California Labor Federation, which includes SEIU Local 1021.

“Workers are really fed up with poor treatment, generally few safety protections, low pay. Many of these are essential workers who really stepped up to keep our economy going in the roughest of possible times,” Smith said.

Bradley Marianno, a professor of education policy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who studies teacher unions and collective bargaining, said teacher strikes were on the rise before the pandemic, and he expects to see educators making more noise again after two stressful years.

“Tight labor markets create bargaining power," Mariano said, adding: “School districts are saying this: ‘It is difficult to staff classrooms right now.’ And real or not that perception creates bargaining power for teachers unions to negotiate higher teacher pay.”

Elsewhere in Northern California, teachers in the Mount Diablo district in the San Francisco Bay Area reached a tentative agreement on Saturday. In Sonoma County's Cotati-Rohnert Park district, teachers returned to work last Thursday after a six-day strike. Spokespeople for the two largest national educators' unions said they knew of no other teacher strikes on the horizon.

The Sacramento district said that the 2% pay increase it proposed is what it can afford. It's also offering to pay 100% of health care coverage.

SAC CITY UNIFIED TEACHERS STRIKE DAY 2: Teachers and staff are picketing outside of Abraham Lincoln Elementary on the second day of their strike. They’re spending the morning at each of their schools before heading to the Sac County Office of Education for a rally at 11am. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/AY24yMfv22 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 24, 2022

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who helped break a stalemate between teachers and the district in 2017, urged both sides there to do everything possible to end the strike immediately.

“Kids have missed enough school. Their education and mental health are at stake. They will continue to suffer if the adults continue to fight among themselves,” Steinberg said in a statement Wednesday.

As educators took to the picket lines, one senior, Phoenix Leri, at McClatchy High School spoke out, expressing support for her teachers fighting to get better working conditions.

"We will stand for you every day that you are out here on strike," Leri said. "We will demand that the board and (Jorge) Aguilar give you fair pay for the work that you are doing here."

Erin Macy, a teacher at SCUSD, said she didn’t think she’d actually be striking Wednesday.

“I’m sad that it’s happening of course, but I’m here to fight for my students, to fight for my family and to fight for myself," Macy said. "We deserve better as teachers and the district has shown us a complete lack of respect and we deserve respect.”

