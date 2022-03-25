Strike enters day 3 as no agreement reached between teachers, school district

Neither side, the unions and SCUSD, met with the other to pick up negotiations on Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teachers strike entered its third day Friday in Sacramento Friday.

As unions representing 2,800 teachers and 1,800 school employees hit the picket lines Wednesday, the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] canceled classes at its 76 schools, affecting 43,000 students.

While both the unions and SCUSD continue to be at odds over issues surrounding staffing, better pay, training and health benefits, they both agreed on one thing Thursday: neither side met with the other to pick up negotiations on Thursday.

There are currently no talks scheduled between the two sides for Friday, either.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) told ABC10 that a mediator would call the parties back if there was any movement on the subject and that the district should accept the fact finder compromise solution.

In response to an inquiry from ABC10, a school district spokesperson said their same offer to negotiate stood Thursday and that their negotiations team is ready to pick up talks with SCTA.

Elsewhere in Northern California, teachers in the Mount Diablo district in the San Francisco Bay Area reached a tentative agreement on Saturday. In Sonoma County's Cotati-Rohnert Park district, teachers returned to work last Thursday after a six-day strike. Spokespeople for the two largest national educators' unions said they knew of no other teacher strikes on the horizon.

Across the country, unions are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades. And experts expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic. President Joe Biden's administration is considering changes that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.

