San Joaquin Delta College to forgive more than $3.6 million of student debt

Federal COVID-19 relief funds will cover the cost of wiping out student debt, according to Delta College.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin Delta College students will now be debt-free, according to an announcement by the school.

The news comes after the College Board of Trustees voted on Dec.14 to eliminate all student debt for current and former Delta students. Federal COVID-19 relief funds will cover the cost of wiping out student debt, totaling more than $3.6 million.

Students with holds on their accounts due to outstanding debt will have them lifted, allowing them to re-enroll in classes. It is not clear when the debt will be wiped away.

“The trustees of San Joaquin Delta College remain committed to supporting our students during these turbulent times and feel that the best way to do that right now is through the allocation of funds that makes it possible for previous student debt to be cleared away,” said Board of Trustees President Dr. Charles Jennings. “We are hoping that this investment will make it possible for students to return to school and remain in school which will in turn create better lives for all in our community.”

Lisa Aguilera, the president of San Joaquin College, said this move will help students struggling financially to meet their educational goals after a recent survey reported over 60% of students struggle to meet one or more of their basic needs.

During the pandemic, Delta College distributed more than $7.5 million in emergency grants and loaned out hundreds of laptops and textbooks free of charge.

The Federal Reserve estimated that student loan debt in the United States hit a record $1.7 trillion.