San Juan Unified returning to full-time 5-day schedule for fall classes

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Juan Unified School District will return to a full-time, in-person five-day schedule after returning to school for the fall semester 2021 after the summer break.

School officials cited improving conditions and easing COVID-19 health restrictions in their decision to return to a traditional class schedule for the fall.

The start and end times for most schools within the district will revert back to what they were just before the start of the pandemic, officials said in their announcement on the district website.

“Understanding that students and families have unique and individual needs, the district will continue to provide a choice in instructional models by offering independent study for grades 9-12 and homeschool for kindergarten through eighth grade. In addition, a new virtual academy option is being explored, which would provide transitional kindergarten through 12th grade with a blended model of synchronous online and asynchronous instruction,” SJUSD officials said in their statement.

It is still unclear if teachers and other school staff members will still have to adhere to COVID prevention protocols.

“As staff prepare for this transition, they are closely monitoring developments related to health precautions including face coverings and other issues,” officials said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) tabled a vote on workplace safety standards until June 3. A revised proposal would have required workers in the state to continue wearing masks and socially distancing until July 31, even as Gov. Gavin Newsom has set a June 15 date to ease restrictions for residents statewide.

