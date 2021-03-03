San Juan Unified School District announces date for return to in-person learning

Regardless of Sacramento County improving to the red tier, all students TK-5th grade, and self-contained 6th grade classrooms, can choose to return on April 5.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The San Juan Unified School District released its plan to return to in-person education, with a firm target set for April but also an optimistic date as early as March 22.

According to a press release from the district, all grade levels will be given the option to return to in-person learning in a hybrid format just five days after Sacramento County moves into the red tier.

The reduced timeline was part of an agreement reached between the district and the teachers union. Previously counties were required to be in the red tier for two weeks before returning to class.

“We are encouraged by recent progress in the health metrics that show us on track to move into that red tier in the coming weeks,” Superintendent Kent Kern said. “Having this new agreement in place moves us closer to welcoming our students and staff back to the classroom.”

The earliest Sacramento County could reach the red tier is March 16, meaning in-person classes could theoretically start on March 22. Because the state still requires teachers to be given 14-day advance notice before being called back, and because of the progress the county is showing, the district said it gave teachers and staff that notice today.

Regardless of Sacramento County improving to the red tier, however, students in transitional kindergarten (TK) to 5th grade, as well as “self-contained 6th-grade classrooms” have the option to return to classes in-person starting on April 5.

“Families should expect communications from their schools in the coming weeks detailing in-person orientation events for students, virtual orientations for parents and guardians, and a welcome back packet filled with safety information,” the district wrote.

According to the district, students that choose to return will be served in a hybrid model to meet capacity restrictions.

“Students will be assigned to group A or B. On Mondays and Tuesdays, group A will attend in-person in the morning while group B and those who remain in distance learning will receive remote instruction in the afternoon. On Thursdays and Fridays, the schedule repeats but with group B attending in person in the morning. Families choosing to remain in distance learning will be assigned to group C,” the district explained in the press release.

Read more from ABC10