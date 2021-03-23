San Juan Unified School District students return to classrooms for hybrid learning

Safety guideline videos were sent to parents and students in advance, so they knew what to expect when returning to classrooms.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More school districts in the Greater Sacramento Region welcomed students back to campus on Monday, including the San Juan Unified School District.

Greer Elementary School staff rolled out the red carpet to celebrate their students' return to classrooms and the start of their hybrid learning model. However, going back to school in 2021 was a stark contrast to previous years as there were plenty of new guidelines to accommodate a safe return due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They already have been preparing for what this day was going to look like," explained Greer Elementary Principal Amy Rovai Gregory.

The district sent videos to parents and students to make a not so normal first day of hybrid education easier. The videos showed how students should go about social distancing and the extra precautions schools had taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It's been a really rough, challenging year," Gregory explained. "Everyone has put in a lot of effort to create best, safest way to reopen."

Some safety measures included desks being spaced out 6 feet, hand sanitizing stations throughout campuses and in all classrooms, a one-way traffic flow system in hallways, keeping classroom doors open during instruction and wearing masks.

Families still had the option to stick fully to online learning, but for those students who took part in hybrid instruction, they were split into two groups to make class sizes smaller. Students in cohort A would attend school for two hours on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in cohort B would go to class on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A San Juan Unified School District spokesperson said even with the CDC’s new 3-feet apart guidance, they would be sticking to 6-feet apart guidelines for staff and students for the remainder of the school year to avoid further changes to students’ schedules.

For a full list of guidelines and procedures for San Juan Unified School District, click here.