27 San Juan Unified School District students remain in Afghanistan

Roughly 27 students from 19 families in the Sacramento region remain in Afghanistan.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of students from the San Juan Unified School District are believed to still be in Afghanistan.

Raj Rai, director of communication for the San Juan Unified School District, said in a statement 27 students, from 19 families, are in Afghanistan. The students, along with family members, were reportedly in Afghanistan visiting families over their summer break.

"These numbers continue to change rapidly," Rai said. "We believe that some of these families may be in transit out of Afghanistan, as we have not been able to reach many of them in the last few days.

Roughly 120,000 Afghans, Americans, and other allies were extracted. The last U.S. Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul airport departed late Monday marked the end of a frantic effort to get out Americans, Afghans, and others desperate to escape the Taliban's return to power 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion. More than 2,400 Americans lost their lives in the long war.

Rai said the school district is ready to support these students and their families as soon as possible. He also noted local and state officials have reached out to offer help, as well.

"San Juan Unified stands with our Afghan community and all those whose loved ones are currently in Afghanistan," Rai said. "We sincerely hope for their speedy and safe return back to the U.S. and back to our school communities."

