School Closures: Which Northern California schools closed due to power outages, storms

With more snow and high winds in the forecast, a handful of school districts have announced that there'll be no school on Monday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As parts of the Sierra log Day 7 of a PG&E power outage, schools are taking notice and some are choosing to keep their doors closed.

The brunt of a winter storm hit the area near Christmas, a time a when most schools were out on winter break. However, the power outages, repairs and damage clean up has hung around longer than some might have expected. Parts of the Sierra are in Day 7 of a PG&E power outage.

With more snow and high winds in the forecast, a handful of school districts have announced that there'll be no school on Monday. Other districts, like Nevada City School District, have announced a few late starts to the school day.

For a list of school closures, view below.

Placer County

Colfax Elementary School District

El Dorado County

Camino Union School District

Gold Oak Union School District

Nevada County

A few school districts in Nevada County have announced late starts for Monday.

Nevada City School District announced late starts of 10:30 a.m. for Deer Creek and Seven Hills on Jan. 3.

In the Nevada Joint Union High School District, officials said North Point Academy will be operating remotely.

RELATED: