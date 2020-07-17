Sacramento County school districts continue to evaluate start of new year

The school districts have the technology ready to hand out, but they're still trying to determine how to help supervise children.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the list of local school districts that will begin the school year with distance learning continues to grow, leaders from the Sacramento County Office of Education discussed what the start of the school year will look like now that they know it will begin at home for students.

Students in the Sacramento City Unified School District go back to school Sept. 3, with 100 percent distance learning. Several other districts are expected to start virtual learning in just a few weeks.

Basim Elkarra, a board member with the Twin Rivers Unified School District says students have access to technology that’s needed.

“We gave out over 15,000 Chromebooks, we also partnered with Verizon to make sure every household had internet and so we’re set to do distance learning for this school year,” Elkarra said.

Families, he says though, have other challenges the district is trying to help them through.

RELATED EDUCATION STORIES:

“What's going to happen with parents, where we have two parents working or we have a single mother and she has to work,” Elkarra says, “Who's going to take care of the children who's going to supervise them.”

That same issue and many others were brought up at a special Sacramento City Unified school board meeting Thursday night. The district says lessons learned during an admittedly bumpy spring semester are helping them make sure the upcoming semester has a smoother start.

“Sitting right in our warehouse ready to go, we have our computers ready to push out to our new kindergarten students as well as to all students who are new to our Sac City family,” Christine Baeta, the chief academic officer, said.

District leaders are stocked up on the technology for virtual teaching but it’s not computers that have them worried.

“What I keep coming back to is what are we going to do and be held accountable to provide the kind of support for families and students who will be left behind if we are unable to deliver,” board president Jessie Ryan said.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter