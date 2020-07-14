Debate rages on over school reopenings amid coronavirus pandemic

"As much as I would like to go back into traditional like style of school, it just doesn't seem completely right, because there is so many uncertainties."

STOCKTON, Calif. — Emily Dominguez, 17, is a Yuba City High School senior, head drum major, and drumline captain.

But despite her load of extracurriculars heading into her final year of high school, Dominguez is hesitant to head back to the classroom.

"As much as I would like to go back into traditional like style of school, it just doesn't seem completely right, because there is so many uncertainties to go along with it," Dominguez said.

She echoes the sentiments of many — eager and wanting to head back to school but doing her best to be safe and not contract the coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom continues to take a cautious approach into reopening schools, leaving it up to individual districts to collaborate with local health officials to create plans for the new school year, whether virtually or in-person.

In San Joaquin County, school and public health officials recommended that local districts start the school year virtually. On Monday, the Stockton Unified School District announced just that, opting to open the year 100% distance learning beginning August 3.

Meanwhile, Stanislaus County schools announced today they are pushing their in-person start date back two weeks.

In Sacramento County, reopening varies. At Elk Grove Unified School District, students are expected to have the choice of online or in-person learning. At Sacramento City Unified School District, it's likely schools will start completely virtual.

"I would anticipate that they are going to go slowly and appropriately so when it comes to students actually being back in the physical space in the schools," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Karie Adkins Aubin, a Folsom mother of two teenagers, said she wants her kids back in school.

However, even with districts adopting strict guidelines for facial coverings, social distancing and cleaning procedures, Aubin said she is "not sure now is the time."

"That's the tough part. I don't feel that the protocols that they'll be using is safe enough," Aubin said.

