Sacramento City Unified won't extend school year to make up for spring's teacher strike

The decision could put the district in a position to face as much as $46 million in state fines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District will not add extra days to the 2022-2023 school year to make up for class time lost after teachers went on strike in the spring.

The school district made the announcement Friday in a letter to parents. The move to not extend the school year comes after district officials made the same decision during the last school year.

From late March to April, teachers and district workers went on an 8-day strike which kept students out of the classroom. The prolonged negotiations between the school district and unions meant that the district fell short of providing the minimum amount of instructional time required by law.

The teachers' union strike ended on April 3 when a deal was reached and students returned to class the following day, on April 4.

Without adding instructional days to the school year, the district may face the threat of state fines as high as $46 million.

In May, the district said they'll be seeking a waiver from the State Board of Education to reduce the financial penalty for not providing the required minimum instructional time for the 2021-2022 school year.

